VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two women were dead, three others including a child wounded after gunfire disrupted a festive scene on Vallejo’s Cynthia Ave. late Tuesday night, authorities said.
Vallejo police tweeted “a total of five gun shot wound victims confirmed, 4 adults and one child, two adult female victims are deceased.”
The shooting that took place around 10 p.m. in the normally quiet neighbor near Amelia St. and Cynthia Ave. in the north part of the city.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported the wounded child was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland. The child’s condition was not immediately available.
Video of the shooting scene showed an active crime scene. Dozens of evidence markers littered the street. Officers were collecting evidence.
A lone table with a candle still burning was in the front yard, several helium filled balloons were still in place — one in the shape of the number “4”. A rather common birthday celebration scene during the COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
