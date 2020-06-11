SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

San Francisco Teacher Organizes Fund-Raising Effort To Help Undocumented Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — Even before Governor Newsom promised state funds to help undocumented workers through the pandemic, hundreds of San Francisco educators pledged part of their federal stimulus checks. During the shelter in place, Frank Lara couldn't stop thinking of his fifth graders at Buena Vista Horace Mann Elementary School in the Mission District. Many of the students and their families would not be getting federal stimulus checks. "For a lot of our families, undocumented families, all they got is their hands. All they got is their labor. And they have to work two, three jobs to run a whole family in San Francisco, which is extremely expensive," Lara said.

Napa Health Officials See Rise In New COVID-19 Cases After Easing Restrictions

NAPA — Napa County was one of the first to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Bay Area, but now health officials are seeing a spike in new cases. Some may assume that it’s connected to dining indoors or open hair salons in Napa County, but County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio says that’s not the case. She is asking residents to change their ways before tougher restrictions have to be put into place again.

"This place has been a zoo with people coming in thinking Napa is open," said Napa resident Keith Borges. "So I'm just waiting for the spike."

Popular Dim Sum Restaurant On Santana Row Closing For Good Due To COVID-19

SAN JOSE — A long-time tenant at a popular South Bay outdoor mall is closing its doors for good because of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the owners confirmed Wednesday. Since 2005, Sino has been serving modern Chinese and Dim Sun on Santana Row. Customers looking for online reservations during will be greeted now with a farewell note. "I mean that was probably the hardest decision of our lives," said Sino operations manager Julian Yeo. "In our industry, a 15-year run is a pretty long run, that means you were doing pretty well."

Disney Plans To Reopen California Theme Parks In July

ANAHEIM — Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after what will be a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement that the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17. A nearby Disney-themed shopping area would reopen on July 9. Advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited, the statement said. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, won't return immediately and Disney characters will be in the parks but not available to meet with visitors, the statement said.

State Judicial Council Votes To End COVID-19 Zero Bail Policy

SACRAMENTO — The Judicial Council of California on Wednesday voted to end the COVID-19 emergency zero bail schedule in addition to other measures as California continues its phased re-opening. The Judicial Council voted 17-2 to rescind the zero bail policy, effective June 20. The COVID-19 temporary bail schedule that set presumptive bail at $0 for people accused of lower-level crimes, a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities. Law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors in the Bay Area have railed against the zero bail releases of suspects, and say some of those being released should not be eligible for bail and are often repeat offenders while out on bail.

Hundreds Flock To Stinson Beach; Marin Health Officials Concerned By Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

STINSON BEACH — Hundreds flocked to Marin County's Stinson Beach Wednesday as temperatures soared into the low 80s under clear skies. The recently reopened parking lot was filled to capacity and the beach was literally a sea of people sunbathing. Some were practicing social distancing in this era of COVID-19, while others were not. Few wore required face coverings as they walked about. Zachary Lafaille was among those visiting the beach. "This is the most busy I've ever seen it," said LaFaille, who lives in Napa.

Muni Restores Some Routes Cancelled Due To Pandemic To Support Essential Trips

SAN FRANCISCO — Starting Saturday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will make changes to its transit service, including bringing back some routes that had previously been discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Muni, under the changes, full routes for the 5-Fulton and 30-Stockton will be restored. Service along the 7-Noriega will be restored from Ortega Street and 48th Avenue to Funston Avenue and Irving Street and service along the 43-Masonic line will be restored from Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue to Geneva Avenue and Munich Street. Additionally, service along the 28-19th Avenue line will be extended to the north, going to California Street and Seventh Avenue.

Sonoma County To Allow Winery, Brewery Tasting Rooms To Reopen Without Serving Food

SONOMA COUNTY — Health officials in Sonoma County announced Wednesday that tasting rooms for wineries and breweries in the county will be able to operate again without a requirement to serve food at the same time starting Friday.County officials announced the change Wednesday afternoon, the latest easing of restrictions recently after widespread shelter orders implemented in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the same date that Gov. Gavin Newsom is easing the requirement. The county last month had allowed wineries and tasting rooms to reopen for sit-down outdoor meals if the business had a food facility permit, but otherwise they were only able to provide curbside pickup and deliveries.

Santa Clara County Orders All Large Health Care Providers To Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County ordered on Wednesday all large health care systems in the county to provide free coronavirus testing for all patients in high-risk categories, including people who regularly ride mass transit. County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said that while many health care providers are already providing COVID-19 testing to their patients that need to be tested right away, the order now requires all acute care hospitals, and all clinics and urgent care facilities operated by organizations that run an acute care hospital in the county or elsewhere to provide the testing.

Reopening: San Francisco Officials Working On Speeding Up COVID-19 Reopening Process

SAN FRANCISCO — While many owners are barely hanging on to their shuttered businesses, city leaders are working on a plan to speed up the reopening process that has had San Francisco shut down for months during the COVID-19 crisis. Supervisor Aaron Peskin said San Francisco was on the verge of asking permission from the state to move more quickly through the reopening process, by applying for a Phase 2 variance. "We will be voting hopefully this coming Tuesday to formally request that the state give us that variance so the chief health officer has a lot more latitude in moving up dates for bars, outdoor dining, indoor dining, you name it," said Peskin.

SFMTA, San Francisco Supervisors Announce 2-Year Suspension Of Muni Fare Increases

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority and city supervisors on Tuesday announced a suspension of fare increases for the next two years. At a Wednesday morning press conference, Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Dean Preston announced they had reached an agreement SFMTA leadership on a number of transit service reforms in exchange for dropping a charter amendment that would have eliminated the transit agency's exclusive authority to raise fares. In April, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution directing the SFMTA Board of Directors to hold off on any fare increases during the 2020/21 budget cycle because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on transit-dependent communities.