SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed that a person was critically injured in a one-alarm house fire on 35th Avenue.
The San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 Twitter account first posted about the fire on the 1600 block of 35th Avenue at around 5:25 p.m., shortly after crews had helped rescue five swimmers in distress from Ocean Beach.
The same crews that just pulled 5 people out of the water at Ocean Beach are now at a working fire on the 1600 block of 35th Avenue. #weneverstop #yoursffd @LondonBreed @D4GordonMar pic.twitter.com/2bWoEbB1xD
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 12, 2020
The San Francisco Fire Department public information officer’s Twitter account later confirmed that one person had been rescued from the fire and was being taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
1 PERSON RESCUED BEING TREATED BY MEDICS AND ENROUTE TRAUMA CENTER CRITICAL- 1742 Hrs https://t.co/qbCMmg77RX
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 12, 2020
Fire officials confirmed that the fire was contained at 5:50 p.m. Residents were being asked to avoid the area.
You must log in to post a comment.