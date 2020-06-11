SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed that a person was critically injured in a one-alarm house fire on 35th Avenue.

The San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 Twitter account first posted about the fire on the 1600 block of 35th Avenue at around 5:25 p.m., shortly after crews had helped rescue five swimmers in distress from Ocean Beach.

The San Francisco Fire Department public information officer’s Twitter account later confirmed that one person had been rescued from the fire and was being taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was contained at 5:50 p.m. Residents were being asked to avoid the area.

