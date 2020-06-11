PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle associated with an attempted homicide hoping the public will help them in tracking down a suspect.

Police said the shooting was reported to dispatchers at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday and had just occurred on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road.

The victim was in a vehicle in the left turn lane on eastbound Embarcadero Road when the suspect traveling south on East Bayshore Road made a right turn on Embarcadero Road and opened fire.

Bullets missed the victim but hit the victim’s vehicle, according to police. The suspect drove away north on U.S. Highway 101.

The victim told police that the suspect appeared to be a young man in his 20s with dreadlocks and was wearing a facemask. A woman who appeared to be in her 20s also was in the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle may have had rear tinted windows and a temporary rear license plate. Police are investigating whether the shooting was random or if the victim was a target.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to

paloalto@tipnow.org or by text or via voicemail at (650) 383-8984. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the Police Department’s free

mobile app available for Apple and Android devices.