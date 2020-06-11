SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Wednesday that his Police Department respects the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s decision recently to not transport police officers to protests.
Earlier this week, the SFMTA pledged to address systematic racism and support the San Francisco community in protesting police brutality, leading to a refusal to transport San Francisco police officers to protests and demonstrations on Muni buses.
Scott responded saying that the Police Department respects the view and choices of the community and that the department recognizes that “we are all in the midst of a difficult, emotionally charged time as we come to terms with painful truths about the kind of policing that took George Floyd’s life in Minneapolis.”
Scott ended his statement by expressing “SFPD’s commitment to the safety and First Amendment rights of the community,” and reporting that the department has adjusted its transportation accordingly.
The city’s police union, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, was less diplomatic about the transit agency’s decision.
“Hey Muni, lose our number next time you need officers for fare evasion enforcement or removing problem passengers from your buses and trains,” the SFPOA wrote on social media Wednesday. “Shouldn’t be a San Francisco Police Department officer’s job anyway. Chief should stop using us for this.”
