PASO ROBLES (CBS SF) — Authorities in Paso Robles reported shots fired Thursday afternoon as sheriff’s deputies and police continued their search for the gunman who shot a deputy and killed a second victim Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about a new shots fired incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The tweet asked the public to avoid the area of Ramada and Volpi Ysabel Road.

#PRactiveshooter Update 6/11/2020 at 2:34 PM The Sheriff's Office is confirming that shots have been fired in Paso Robles and for the public to avoid the area of Ramada and Volpi Ysabel Road. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 11, 2020

The sheriff’s office said a reverse 911 shelter-in-place message was issued for those within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road in Paso Robles due to law enforcement activity.

An intense statewide manhunt has been underway since Wednesday for Mason James Lira, a transient who allegedly ambushed a San Luis Obispo County deputy and was wanted in the homicide of a homeless man.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect and asked Northern California residents, especially those in the Monterey area, to be on the lookout for Lira, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began when Lara opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles at around 3:45 a.m., said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Staff on duty at the station at 900 Park Street observed the suspect outside their building who was armed with a firearm and began shooting at the police building. The police department requested assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and CHP. The suspect began firing at patrol cars as they entered the downtown Paso Robles area.

At approximately 4:19 a.m., two deputies were searching the downtown area when they came under fire from the suspect. One of the deputies was shot in the face by the suspect. The deputy’s partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, Parkinson said. The bullet remains lodged in his head and he’s in serious condition, he said.

“We feel that this was an ambush; that he planned it, that he intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them,” said Parkinson.

Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla. Two sheriff’s deputies were fired upon when they arrived on the scene, wounding one. His partner returned fire, Cipolla said.

The deputy was airlifted to a trauma center out of the area. He has since been identified as Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus.

The sheriff’s office said the body of the second victim was discovered Wednesday morning in the vicinity of the Amtrak station at 8th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles a few blocks from where the deputy was shot earlier.

Lewis said the unidentified victim was a 58-year-old male who appeared to be a homeless person sitting or sleeping near the tracks. Lewis said the man suffered a single gunshot to the back of the head.

An intense search for the gunman in downtown Paso Robles concluded without finding the suspect, but downtown Paso Robles remained closed after that for the processing of evidence.

Officials said they believed it was a lone gunman.