SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – 24 Hour Fitness announced several of its Bay Area locations would close permanently as California allowed the reopening of gyms under the state’s latest coronavirus reopening guidelines.
According to a company statement, 10 Bay Area gyms are closing, four of which are located in San Francisco.
The closures include:
Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center
Alamo Express
Berkeley Solano Avenue Fit Lite
North Point (San Francisco)
Alemany Sport (San Francisco)
Noe Valley Fit Lite (San Francisco)
Market Street (San Francisco)
Milpitas Active
Fremont Sport
Capitol & McKee (San Jose)
The gym announced members would be able to work at any location that is reopened through the rest of 2020.
Meanwhile, 24 Hour Fitness said other Bay Area locations would be opening soon. A check of the gym’s website on Friday showed several locations promising to open as early as June 22nd, including some gyms in Alameda and San Mateo counties. Other locations promised dates in late June and early July, while gyms in San Francisco projected reopening in August.
24 Hour Fitness stressed that reopening dates would be subject to change.
On Friday, California allowed for the reopening of gyms with restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Among the state-issued guidelines (.pdf), gyms are being encouraged to implement reservations, space equipment at least six feet apart, and to frequently disinfect equipment. Contact sports such as basketball should remain suspended, while pools are allowed to open.
