SUNOL (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Alameda County are at the scene of a brush fire on Vallecitos Road in Sunol early Friday evening, according to authorities.
The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted about the fire at about 5:08 p.m. Friday. The fire has burned between two and five acres.
Crews are on scene of a working vegetation fire on Vallecitos Road in Sunol. Approx 2-5 acres forward moving. Avoid the area. 1614,B03,DZ17,E308,E320,E97,E98, @calfireSCU @AlamedaCoFire @LPFDFirefighter #sunol pic.twitter.com/IoeKcDx68H
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 13, 2020
Cal Fire, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire and Alameda County Fire units have responded to the 2300 block of Vallecitos Road. There were some reports of multiple fires.
Residents are asked to stay away from the area.
You must log in to post a comment.