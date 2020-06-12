SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County, Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Fire, Sunol

SUNOL (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Alameda County are at the scene of a brush fire on Vallecitos Road in Sunol early Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted about the fire at about 5:08 p.m. Friday. The fire has burned between two and five acres.

Cal Fire, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire and Alameda County Fire units have responded to the 2300 block of Vallecitos Road. There were some reports of multiple fires.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area.

Comments