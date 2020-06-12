SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

California Counties Can Let These Businesses Reopen Friday; Bowling Alleys, Zoos, Bars, Film Production

SACRAMENTO — California counties can reopen a broad range of businesses starting Friday under new state guidance that marks the broadest relaxation of the state’s stay-at-home order yet. Across the board, businesses are expected to provide workers with face coverings, ramp up cleaning protocols and make it easier for people to stay 6 feet apart. The businesses must be cleared to open only with county approval. They include hotels, fitness gyms, bowling alleys, zoos, bars and film production among others. Read More

Businesses In Santa Cruz, Monterey Counties Gear Up For Limited Reopenings

SANTA CRUZ — Many destinations in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are about to re-open to tourists for the first time since March. “I think everyone wants to get away. I’m going crazy,” said Donovan McCutcheon, who visited the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk from Modesto. “Even if it’s just going down the street, everyone just wants to get out of the house,” he said. Many of the food booths are serving everyone’s favorites. “Who doesn’t love corn dogs, cotton candy, all the food staples at the Boardwalk will be available tomorrow and beyond,” said Kris Reyes, a Boardwalk manager. Read More

Martinez Officials To Shut Down Downtown Streets To Allow For Sidewalk Merchants

MARTINEZ — Starting next week, the city of Martinez will close parts of two downtown streets off to vehicle traffic on weekends, allowing restaurants to serve meals and retailers to display their wares on sidewalks and street space near their businesses. It’s what the city calls its Downtown Martinez Temporary Outdoor Restaurant Seating/Retail Display Program. It is made possible by last

Friday’s updates to the Contra Costa County health order expanding the types of businesses that can operate during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The closures will affect five blocks of Main Street from Alhambra Avenue east to Court Street, and two blocks of Estudillo Street from Marina Vista south to Main Street (two blocks). The first closure is scheduled to begin June 18. Read More

New Push To Open Palo Alto’s Picturesque Foothills Park To Non-Residents

PALO ALTO — It is a discussion that has come and gone many times over the years, but the current social justice movement might be the final push needed to make a Bay Area park open to the entire public. It is a beautiful piece of land, and the 1965 dedication plaque tells the story: Palo Alto’s Foothills Park park was purchased by, and solely for, the residents of Palo Alto. “I’m not a resident of Palo Alto,” laughed Leena Srivastava in the park Thursday. Lucky for her, enforcement is pretty lax on weekdays but now there is another push to scrap the ‘residents only’ rule altogether. Read More

UC President Napolitano’s Advice To COVID-19 Era Students: ‘Take Some Courses. Get On With It’

BERKELEY — As the days count down to her departure as head of the University of California system, Janet Napolitano has taken time to reflect on the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on her final year in office. Like all universities across California and the country, in-person classes were disrupted at the 10-campus, more than 280,000-student UC system by the virus outbreak. Campuses were emptied, students went home or off-campus to continue the academic year online. In a wide ranging interview with the New York Times Thursday, among the subjects she touched on was the impact the COVID-19 outbreak will have on the education system. Read More

Officials Reopen San Jose’s Popular Alum Rock Park

SAN JOSE — San Jose’s Alum Rock Park was reopening Thursday with limited parking and restrooms available after being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the park opens at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., with parking lot entry closed after 6:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water because drinking foundations in the park remain closed, and use of the picnic tables and barbecue pits are still not allowed, according to the city. Social distancing practices must remain in effect for visitors to the park. Read More

Union City Officials Wrestle With COVID-19 Budget Shortfalls

UNION CITY — Union City’s budget is expected to be lower by $4 million due to the impact of the coronavirus, city officials said Thursday. The coronavirus crisis has caused the city to realize less revenue from sales, business license and transit-occupancy taxes as well as parking. The lower revenues will amount to an expected $4 million impact to the fiscal year 2020/2021 budget, according to city officials. The lost revenue is directly affecting the city’s General Fund, which pays for services such as police, fire, park and street maintenance and public recreation. Also, costs have increased due to the pandemic. More has been spent on janitorial services and on other things required to help prevent the spread of the virus. Read More