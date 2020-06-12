SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

Today is a long awaited day for Bay Area foodies & wine lovers with the reopening of many restaurants and wineries. Please support as best you can. Check with your local spots to see if indeed they are open and what kind of service is being offered.

BBQ: BIG JIM BBQ IN SAN RAPHAEL

Tuesday to Sunday 12 – 7pm

BBQ Chef Jim Modisset and his stellar team is open now by way of a pop-up for 30 + days at the New Tavern on Fourth St, San Rafael. Enjoy mouth watering, fall off the bone BBQ: Texas Brisket, Pulled Pork , Zesty Pork Ribs and the best boneless grilled chicken around. Plus tasty $2.00 street tacos. And there’s more: killer cocktails and local brews. Pick up only.

https://www.thetavernonfourth.com/

RESTAURANT: BEST OF BASQUE

Pull up a seat on the outdoor patio and enjoy the best of Basque cuisine by Chef Gerald Hirigoyen at Piperade in San Francisco now open for business. My faves on the menu:

Seafood & Shellfish Stew “Bizkaiko”

Red Pepper Sauce

Braised Pork Cheeks, Tempranillo, Dried Plums, Carrot, Cipollini Onions

Pimentón Roasted Chicken, Garbanzos, Green Olive Sauce

The full menu is also available for curbside pick up.

http://www.piperade.com/

WINE: FOG CREST VINEYARD

Winemaker Jerome Chery of FOG CREST WINERY invites you to dance for your vino. Join the special “virtual “ wine experiences and visit the winery too by appointment only. Prepare for a party on your palate with some of the finest, most expressive Pinots made in the Russian River Valley. Winery owners Rosalyn and Jim are members of the African American Association of Vintners. Please pay them a visit, you’ll be thrilled you did. https://www.fogcrestvineyard.com/

Winemaker dancing among vines — https://youtu.be/myhfudx6sz0

MUSIC EVENT: (re) LIVE BOTTLE ROCK

Friday 5pm

Hey BottleRockers, past performances by OneRepublic, Neon Trees, and Michael Franti & Spearhead will stream as part of (re)Live BottleRock’s weekly virtual series this week. Proceeds from the livestream will benefit Crew Nation, Napa Valley Food Bank and NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Subscribe to BottleRock’s YouTube channel to view the event, which begins at 5 PST / 8 p.m. EST and will not be available after airing. Yours truly will perform as Host and will introduce some very special music guests.

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/

FESTIVAL: GROOVE WITH THE GROVE

Sunday 4:30pm

Sheila E & Doobie Brothers & The Isley Brothers are among the performers as you as get your “virtual “ groove on with one of the Bay Area’s longest running festivals – STERN GROVE. The debut broadcast is this Sunday at 4:30pm on KPIX a and online after at 5pm on www.sterngrove.org

FOOD: RECIPES BY JOSE ANDRES

Join superstar chef & humanitarian Jose Andres for his “Food for the People” web series filmed from his home with his family. The daily dishes can be found on his Instagram page @joseandres

PODCAST: HEKLINA’s GOT THE BEAT

Listen to drag Superstar Heklina’s latest podcast with special guest Jackie Beat. She talks up her solo live shows, reminisced about pre-pandemic times in stunning Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Plus one lucky listener gets a command performance.

https://www.dragtimewithheklina.com/

WORKOUT: WITH BOB WEIR

Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir is inviting your for a workout and some hangtime at a show. Expect the legendary deadhead to pump life into your workout session and perhaps croon along to some fave dead tunes as you go. Enter to win. Proceeds to HEADCOUNT a non profit promoting voting among youth.

https://www.prizeo.com/campaigns/bob-weir/workout-bob-weir

Send your suggestions for the list to me:

liamsf@aol.com