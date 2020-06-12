MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A person was hit shortly before noon Friday by a train near the Caltrain Menlo Park station, according to Caltrain officials.
Southbound Caltrain 142 is currently stopped at the station, Caltrain posted on social media.
Delay: At 11:57 AM a person was struck on the tracks. #SB142 is currently stopped at MPK. More updates to follow.
Thank you,
– #Caltrain
— Caltrain (@Caltrain) June 12, 2020
511.org was also reporting the delay due to a medical emergency.
The Menlo Park Fire Department later confirmed that firefighters were extricating a 70-year-old man who was trapped under the train. The department brought in its Heavy Rescue Unit to assist them.
Air bags were being used lift the train off the victim. There were images showing the victim on a stretcher after removal, but so far no update on his condition.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the train was moving again, according to 511.org.
