SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Caltrain, Delay, Menlo Park, Person struck

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A person was hit shortly before noon Friday by a train near the Caltrain Menlo Park station, according to Caltrain officials.

Menlo Park Caltrain strike (Menlo Park Fire)

Southbound Caltrain 142 is currently stopped at the station, Caltrain posted on social media.

511.org was also reporting the delay due to a medical emergency.

The Menlo Park Fire Department later confirmed that firefighters were extricating a 70-year-old man who was trapped under the train. The department brought in its Heavy Rescue Unit to assist them.

Air bags were being used lift the train off the victim. There were images showing the victim on a stretcher after removal, but so far no update on his condition.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the train was moving again, according to 511.org.

Comments