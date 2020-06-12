SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being limited to take-out service, San Francisco’s struggling restaurant scene got the first real signs of hope of a rebound from the financial woes caused by the COVID-19 shutdown Friday as officials allowed them to reopen for outdoor dining service.

But the easing of restrictions did not come soon enough for many dining favorites, who have been forced to shut their doors for good, and the order still will keep local bars from reopening their doors.

“The ability for restaurants to soon seat patrons outside will definitely increase the chances we can survive financially,” said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

Under San Francisco’s Shared Spaces Program, restaurant owners can ask permission to use a portion of the public right-of-way, such as sidewalks, parking lanes, streets, or other nearby public spaces like parks and plazas for outdoor dining.

Beginning Monday, June 15, other businesses may reopen their storefronts for indoor retail and can also apply for Shared Spaces permits.

“Opening our restaurants is a great step that will help our small businesses that are struggling, our workers who need paychecks, and our residents who are ready to safely sit outside and enjoy a meal,” Breed said in a press release. “We have supported our small businesses with economic grants and assistance throughout the pandemic and will continue provide health guidance to help keep their employees and customers safe.”

Before establishing an outdoor dining area, officials said, business owners will be asked to comply with a number new and existing requirements, including: