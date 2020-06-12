ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Two homicide suspects have been arrested in the slaying of Alan Albor late last month in Rohnert Park, public safety officials said Thursday.
Albor, 30, of Cotati, was shot dead May 27, outside the Redwood Credit Union at 250 Rohnert Park Expressway.
Jesus Arango-Lopez and Oscar Reyes were arrested in connection with killing. Arango-Lopez was arrested on suspicion of homicide while Reyes was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun and being a felon in possession of a loaded gun.
Arango-Lopez was apparently a passenger in Albor’s truck at the time of the killing, based on surveillance video and evidence in the truck, public safety officials said.
Arango-Lopez allegedly provoked a fight in the parking lot of the credit union and because he allegedly committed a “provocative act” he was arrested June 1 on suspicion of homicide, according to public safety officials.
Reyes was arrested June 3, at his home in Clearlake in Lake County following an investigation that included an interview on May 28, when authorities stopped Reyes in his vehicle.
