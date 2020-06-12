SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — San Mateo County officials asked Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday for a health order variance, allowing them to quicken the pace in lifting COVID-19 restrictions placed on local residents and businesses since mid-March.

The state officials Friday eased restrictions on hotels, bowling alleys, mini golf courses, arcades, batting cages, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, bars, wineries and day camps.

But a county must reach certain levels of testing and monitoring to be able to execute those openings or receive a variance from Newsom to move into Phase 3 of his reopening plan.

“San Mateo County has also worked tirelessly to build testing capacity, develop a detailed contact tracing program and staffing plan, and secure sufficient personal protective equipment to deal with any future COVID-19 surge,” San Mateo County Board Of Supervisors President Warren Slocum said in a letter to Newsom. “Hospital surge capacity in the County remains strong overall, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has remained stable.”

Across the board, state officials said, businesses were expected to provide workers with face coverings, ramp up cleaning protocols and make it easier for people to stay 6 feet apart.

On Friday, Pacifica officials announced plans to reopen the Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark on Wednesday.

“It is our hope that park and pier users will abide by the rules and encourage others to follow health and safety guidelines while using these facilities, which will allow us to keep them open safely,” officials said on a release. “Otherwise, the city may have no choice but to close the skatepark and pier again to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Over the past week, restrictions were eased within the county on outdoor dining and charter boat operations.

The popular fishing and whale-watching charters out of Half Moon Bay’s Pillar Point Harbor were allowed to sail once again, providing income for many businesses that have been shuttered for over two months.

Crew members and passengers on charter boats are required to wear face coverings at all times except when eating or drinking.

The number of people aboard the boat must be limited so that at least six feet of spacing can be maintained at all times. Rod holders must be spaced at least six feet apart from each other and boats must prohibit the shared handling of equipment, such as bait and tackle or binoculars.

Passengers must not shake hands, share food or drinks, or engage in any physical contact with each other or with the captain and crew. The boat and equipment must be washed after each trip.

When it came to dining, tables at San Mateo County restaurants must be arranged to ensure that no customer is sitting within six feet of any other customer at a separate table. Patrons at a single table are limited to no more than six and must be from the same household or living unit.

Facilities that open for outdoor dining must also offer curbside pickup, takeaway, and/or delivery service alternatives. Lines for pickup or takeaway must be in a separate area from outdoor dining to keep patrons from unnecessarily accessing the outdoor dining area.

Lounge areas, like fire pits, can be occupied by multiple households or living units if six-foot distancing is maintained. However, entertainment events are still prohibited.