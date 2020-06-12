Comments
SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Police in San Pablo are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday in the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard.
Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. and tried to take life saving measures to revive the wounded 27-year-old man, but he died at the scene.
No other victims were located and detectives investigating the shooting believe the victim was an intended target.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at (510) 215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.
