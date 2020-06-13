Comments
LARKSPUR (CBS SF) – A series of possible arson fires burning in Larkspur Saturday morning have prompted authorities to evacuate nearby homes, officials said.
One blaze is burning near Holly and Hawthorne avenues, the other in the Creekside area, Marin authorities said in a 7 a.m. alert.
Homes around both fires have been evacuated.
Central Marin police and fire officials are investigating the blazes as possible arson and are searching for a suspect.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.