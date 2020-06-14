PETALUMA (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old Rohnert Park man, spotted by police doing donuts during a sideshow on a Petaluma street, was arrested late Saturday night after trying elude apprehension in a pursuit that topped 100 mph, authorities said.

Petaluma police said an officer on routine patrol witnessed a “sideshow” beginning in a residential area of southeast Petaluma. The driver, later identified as Ty Kumre, of a Ford Mustang was performing donut maneuvers around a crowd of on-lookers.

As the officer arrived, the Mustang fled the area at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop but it quickly led into a pursuit.

Kumre led the officer out Adobe Road to Stage Gulch Road and back into Petaluma on Lakeville Highway, where other officers were set up. Speeds during the pursuit exceeded 100 mph.

Once in Petaluma, the pursuit continued on Casa Grande Road back to Adobe Road and into Penngrove, where Petaluma officers discontinued the pursuit for safety.

But the Sonoma County Sheriff Department, CHP, and a CHP helicopter were also in the area and monitoring the pursuit.

Minutes later, a Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle in Cotati and a high-risk stop was performed.

Kumre and his 16-year-old passenger were detained without incident. With the presence of his juvenile passenger, Kumre was arrested for suspicion of felony evading, child abuse, and exhibition of speed.

His vehicle, which was modified for street racing, was impounded, and he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. His passenger was released to a parent.