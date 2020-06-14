Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Protesters blocked westbound traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Sunday, attempting to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the structure as traffic began to back up for miles.
The protest began after 4:30 p.m. just west of Treasure Island. Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers and San Francisco police officers were on the scene as all lanes were blocked.
There was a standoff between protesters in cars and the laws enforcement officers.
The metering lights at the Bay Bridge toll plaza on the Oakland side have been activated, the CHP advises.
Will be updated.
