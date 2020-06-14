HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An early-morning shooting on an overpass over I-238 in Hayward apparently targeted two California Highway Patrol officers but neither was injured.
According to the CHP, a patrol car with two officers inside was shot at seven times from occupants of a black Mercedes van traveling nearby. The officers’ patrol vehicle was not struck. A short time later, CHP officers located a Mercedes Sprinter van matching the description of the suspect vehicle and detained three young male suspects, ages 14, 18 and 20. Several firearms were found in the van.
Ethan Escobedo, 18, a Los Angeles resident, was identified as the van’s driver and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP investigative tipline at (707) 917-4491.
You must log in to post a comment.