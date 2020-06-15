SAN RAMON (CBS SF / CNN) — National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness, based in San Ramon, has filed for bankruptcy after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its facilities shut for months.

24 Hour Fitness said Monday in its Chapter 11 filing that it has secured $250 million in funding to help reopen some of its clubs and expects a majority of locations to be open by the end of June. However, it’s emerging as a smaller chain: It permanently closed 100 US locations in 14 states with roughly 300 clubs remaining.

The gym recently announced 10 Bay Area locations would permanently close, including four gyms in San Francisco. Bay Area locations closing include:

Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center

Alamo Express

Berkeley Solano Avenue Fit Lite

North Point (San Francisco)

Alemany Sport (San Francisco)

Noe Valley Fit Lite (San Francisco)

Market Street (San Francisco)

Milpitas Active

Fremont Sport

Capitol & McKee (San Jose)

Meanwhile, other Bay Area locations are expected to reopen over the next few weeks.

“If it were not for Covid-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11,” CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement. “We expect to have substantial financing with a path to restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future.”

He also said the restructuring will result in “reinvestment in our existing clubs, opening new clubs and introducing several new innovative products and services.” 24 Hour Fitness, which began in 1985, is a privately held company.

Middle-tier gym chains are struggling with customers switching to less-expensive fitness facilities, such as Planet Fitness. People are also flocking to boutique studio classes, including OrangeTheory, or in-home alternatives, such as Peloton, which recently reported a surge in members because of the pandemic.

Gold’s Gym, a similar chain to 24 Hour Fitness, filed for bankruptcy in May. The company said the virus affected it “deeply and in many ways,” which included the temporary closures of many of its 700 global gyms. Gold’s permanently closed 30 locations in April and expects to emerge from bankruptcy in August.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.