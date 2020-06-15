PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – An rideshare customer allegedly hit and tried to steal an Uber driver’s car after he couldn’t change his itinerary.

Police arrested 33-year-old George August Bjurberg for felony carjacking, battery and vandalism, Friday night, after the driver called 911.

According to police, the victim was driving the Belmont man from San Francisco to San Jose and the suspect asked to be dropped off in Redwood City, instead. The victim exited the freeway and stopped in the 3900 block of Fabian Way in Palo Alto, about 10 miles from Redwood City, and told Bjurberg he had another fare.

Police said that is when the suspect began hitting the driver. The victim got out, and Bjurberg allegedly got out and tried to take the car. The victim he managed to stop the suspect and agreed to take Bjurberg to Redwood City, but once inside the car, called 911.

Bjurberg allegedly got out of the car, damaged the passenger side mirror and fled on foot. Police arrested the suspect a short time later and booked him into Santa Clara Main jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Palo Alto Police at (650) 383-8984.