SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Berkeley Prepares to Permit Reopening Wide Range of Services by End of Week

BERKELEY — The Berkeley health officer is prepared to allow indoor and outdoor retail, religious services, outdoor restaurant dining, outdoor museums and outdoor fitness classes to open by Friday if cases and hospitalization figures stay stable, the city said. The determination will be made closely following state guidelines and with the warning that there is no vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus, meaning precautions such as distancing and wearing a face covering when within 30 feet of someone should be followed. “Increased activities means that there will be increased spread of the virus, and we will continue to see more cases and potentially deaths,” said city health officer Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez. Read More

Gas Prices Inch Upward As San Francisco Bay Area Emerges From COVID-19 Shelter In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — If there has been a smallest of silver linings to the nearly four months Bay Area residents have been sheltering in place, it was plunging prices at the gas pump. As the COVID-19 restrictions are easing, the California State Automobile Association has been seen prices at the pump being to rise again as more Californians are hitting the road as they return to their shuttered offices and business. According to the CSAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in California has now just short of $3 at $2.99. Quite a rise from a month ago when a gallon of gas cost on average $2.10. Read More

Reopening: Pacifica Pier, Skate Park Set To Open This Week

PACIFICA — The Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark will reopen this week after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Friday. The two facilities have been closed since San Mateo County and five other Bay Area counties implemented a shelter-in-place order due to the pandemic in mid-March. Both are expected to reopen on Wednesday, June 17, according to the city. The city completed multiple repairs to the municipal pier, also known as the Rev. Herschell Harkins Memorial Pier, while it was closed. Repairs included power-washing its rails, benches, drinking fountains and deck; filling holes in the pier deck; rehabilitating the men’s and women’s restrooms; repainting rule and regulation signs and replacing the tabletops and plumbing at the pier’s fish cleaning station. Read More

Port Of Oakland Sees Drop In Cargo Volume Due To COVID-19

OAKLAND — Lower foreign and domestic consumer demand stemming from the novel coronavirus health emergency resulted in a 12.7 percent drop in freight traffic through the Port of Oakland in May compared to the same time a year ago. “Since March, the port has seen indications of more significant cargo declines, so the May results are not unexpected,” said Port of Oakland Acting Maritime Director Delphine Prevost. “Ocean carriers have been reducing the number of vessels in service in anticipation of expected declines in import demand. It’s created challenges for exporters who are seeing less predictable vessel schedules and facing issues with finding capacity for their exports.” Read More

Sonoma County Offers COVID-19 Antibody Testing For Health Care Workers

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County has made novel coronavirus antibody testing available for county health care workers as of Friday. Along with health care workers, testing is offered to first responders, as well as community members who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago. Health care workers and first responders interested in participating in antibody testing should call (707) 565-4667 to learn next steps. The county notes that “antibody testing is a blood test to identify if COVID 19 antibodies are present in the body. Testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily indicate immunity.” Read More

SF Diners Come Out For Their First Restaurant Meal In Months Since Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The energy was palpable on the streets of North Beach Friday evening as diners came out for their first meal at a San Francisco restaurant in months. Metered parking spots turned into outdoor dining space at Ideale Restaurant, where some diners had dinner sandwiched between cars. “I mean you’re a little close to the cars coming by, but if the food is good enough you’re not really paying attention to where you’re sitting I feel like,” said Caitlin Chisholm of San Francisco. Michael Benson was a fan of the creative setup. “It kind of feels like you’re in Europe a little bit, so it’s nice to bring that hospitality over here and enjoy that,” said Benson. Read More

Reservations Filling Up As Tasting Rooms Reopen Under Strict COVID-19 Protocols

SONOMA — Sonoma and Napa Counties are raising their glasses again as wineries and breweries have the green light to open their tasting rooms. But it won’t be business as usual as wineries try to navigate through the COVID-19 protocols. It’s finally time to uncork and pour as wineries and breweries have opened their tasting rooms. The requirement to serve food is gone but changes are in place to protect customers and staff. Visitors will notice the difference as soon as they drive up to the winery. Their car is their waiting room and they’ll get a text to let you know when a table is available. Inside the winery there are no menus. Customers get a business card with a QR code and all they have to do is scan it with a camera and it will lead them directly to the website. Read More