SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The coronavirus pandemic, and George Floyd’s death and protests have brought on historic levels of mental health problems for Americans. Ways to deal with these challenges aren’t always clear.

Now there’s a new initiative to help those struggling to stay well at no cost.

It’s called MyIntent LIVE, a virtual space for interactive sessions with instructors from around the world, focusing on inner work and self care.

It was the coronavirus crisis that first inspired Chris Pan, a former and early Facebook employee, to launch the project.

“There are a lot of us going through anxiety, fear, panic, depression,” said Pan. “And so I decided to take some of the money I made while I was at Facebook and take a million dollars out of it, and donate it to provide free instruction to help people look at what’s going on inside.”

Pan founded MyIntent seven years ago. He first built his movement on bracelets that feature a word to share meaningful intentions. They became celebrity favorites, as seen on Kanye West and Beyonce.

With MyIntent LIVE, anyone can sign up to join classes over Zoom throughout the day.

“We should be taught how to forgive, how to listen, how to have empathy, how to be present,” said Pan. “These are skills that we so desperately need. We can’t legislate our way to a kinder society. The laws won’t work until we fix our hearts.”

Following the George Floyd protests, Americans are figuring out how to rewire hearts and minds.

New data from the Census Bureau shows that within one week, anxiety and depression among African Americans shot to higher rates than experienced by any other racial group.

LA-based Bryan Lay is a singer and rapper who recently launched his own entertainment label. He was also driving for Uber and Lyft, and working as a nightclub security guard when the pandemic began.

“I lost my job, I didn’t have any savings at the time,” said Lay.

He says he has already benefited from other MyIntent programs.

“I have not felt like I’ve been alive my entire life until now, because I had to get right with myself fully as a black man, before I can love anybody else,” said Lay.

MyIntent LIVE officially launches Monday, June 15.