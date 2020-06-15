SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police were searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was fatally struck a man as he crossed a local street early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the area of McLaughlin Ave. and Algiers St. at around 2:02 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious injuries laying in McLaughlin Ave. and immediately rendered medical aid. The unidentified man was rushed to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators said the man was found in a southbound lane and was not in a crosswalk. The driver fled the scene and was being sought by police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the man’s identity and notify next of kin.

It was San Jose’s 23rd traffic fatality and the 10th vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality of 2020.

Investigators were asking for the public’s assistance to identify a felony hit & run suspect involved in a fatal collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian McMahon of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.