SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The husband of San Francisco-based skin care company CEO Lisa Alexander was fired by the Raymond James wealth management firm Monday as the social media outage continued to grow over the couple’s videotaped encounter with a Pacific Heights neighbor as he was creating a chalk Black Lives Matter sign in front of his home.

A day after Alexander issued a public apology for calling the police on James Juanillo, the brokerage firm announced on Twitter and confirmed to KPIX 5 Monday morning that Robert Larkin was no longer an employee.

“Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind,” the company said in its post. “An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside the workplace.”

“After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed by Raymond James.”

After days of outrage continued to build on social media over the incident, Alexander issued an apology Sunday.

A video of Tuesday’s confrontation between Alexander, Larkin and Juanillo has been watched and shared by millions on social media, triggering a tidal wave of outrage. Alexander’s company, LaFace Skincare, has taken its website offline.

“I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home,” she wrote. “I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities.”

“When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did,” she continued “It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience.”

Juanillo has said he was open to sitting down with Alexander, an offer she seemed to accept on Sunday.

“I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person.”

Juanillo, who is Filipino, talked to KPIX 5 about the encounter.

“She (Alexander) decided to call men with guns because of chalk art,” said Juanillo, who has lived in his Gough Street home for 18 years and runs a dog-walking business.

In the video posted on Juanillo’s Facebook and Twitter account with the username: @jaimetoons, the couple can be heard saying, “Is this your property?”

“We’re not doing anything illegal,” says the couple.

“Neither am I,” says Juanillo.

“Yes you are actually, because it’s private property,” says the couple.

“Call the cops,” says Juanillo.

“We will do so,” says the couple.

Juanillo said he knows many of the police officers in the neighborhood and that they didn’t even get out of their car when checking out the call.

He said he was a proud gay Filipino who knows what discrimination feels like.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve experienced fear or even loathing that just kind of creeps out,” said Juanillo.

Birchbox, a makeup distribution service posted a statement on its Instagram account saying it has “officially cut ties with LaFace, and condemns the actions of Lisa Alexander.”