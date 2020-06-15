(KPIX) — Four months after the 49ers run to the Super Bowl, team brass is reportedly set to give head coach Kyle Shanahan a new six-year contract. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shanahan will become one of the league’s highest paid head coaches.

Shanahan had three years remaining on the six-year deal he originally signed in 2017 at the date of his hiring. The new contract replaces the old one and extends through the 2025 season.

He had a 10-22 record in his first two seasons, but excelled last year with a 13-3 mark and had a lead in the Super Bowl with five minutes to go in the game. Bookmakers have given the 49ers some of the best odds in the league to make it back.