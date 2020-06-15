(KPIX) — The 2020 PGA Championship will reportedly take place at Harding Park in San Francisco beginning August 6th without fans. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the PGA of America is set to make an official announcement tomorrow.
Originally scheduled for May, the event was moved to the fall because of pandemic concerns. KPIX golf analyst John Abendroth said the PGA of America was waiting to make a decision on Harding Park until seeing how the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas went this weekend.
The PGA Championship officially becomes the first major of the golf season with the US Open scheduled for September in New York, and the Masters scheduled for November. The British Open has already been cancelled.
Harding Park has been open to public golf play since early May, but will eventually close for tournament preparations. Abendroth speculated that would happen 2-3 weeks before the event.
“The build-out for bleachers won’t have to happen if there’s no fans,” Abendroth said of the course maintenance timeline.
Harding Park has never hosted a major championship.
You must log in to post a comment.