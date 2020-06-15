SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Thousands of T-Mobile cellphone customers in cities across the country were experiencing cellphone outages on Monday.
The carrier posted a message on its Twitter page confirming the interruption of service impacting more than 100,000 customers.
Our engineers are working to resolve a widespread routing issue affecting voice & text. Customers may experience longer care wait times. Please try third-party calling apps (FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal) as a temp solution.
— T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) June 15, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“Our engineers are working to resolve a widespread routing issue affecting voice & text. Customers may experience longer care wait times. Please try third-party calling apps (FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal) as a temp solution,” said president of technology, Neville Ray in a tweet around 2:45 p.m.
Other cellphone carriers were also experiencing outages Monday, though fewer than T-Mobile.
According to Down Detector, more than 22,000 customers at Metro PCS, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint customers were without cellphone service Monday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.