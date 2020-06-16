Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco rescued a man from a cliff above Baker Beach Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
A rope rescue rigging system was set up at Battery Crosby, one of several former gun emplacements dotting the bluffs facing the Pacific Ocean at Fort Scott in Presidio National Park.
CLIFF RESCUE AT BAKER BEACH. CREWS ARE SETTING UP RIGGING SYSTEM AT BATTERY AND CROSBY. #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/uncp0Z44tQ
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 16, 2020
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that an adult male had been rescued around 4:30 p.m. and “will be okay.” No other information was immediately available.
