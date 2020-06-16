SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Shoppers Delight As Westfield Reopens Bay Area Malls Under New COVID-19 Guidelines

SAN JOSE — Westfield opened its Bay Area malls Monday with stepped up COVID-19 sanitizing efforts and social distancing rules after being closed for months due to the pandemic. Valley Fair and Oakridge in San Jose, as well as San Francisco Centre, opened to eager customers who hadn't stepped inside in a mall in three months since shelter-in-place restrictions went into effect. "I'm in heaven," said Valley Fair shopper Karen Wong. "Touch things, try things on, buy things, be able to return; I'm a mall rat."

Protesters Outside Fremont Tesla Plant Demand Improved COVID-19 Safety For Workers

FREMONT — A small group rallied outside the Tesla plant in Fremont on Monday to demand better protection for workers from the novel coronavirus. Those gathered at the small protest outside the factory said Tesla workers deserve to know whether the plant is a hot bed for coronavirus. They claimed they speak for the thousands of workers inside the Tesla plant. "We believe workers are being infected here and there's no tracing and no role of Cal OSHA and proper protection of the workers," said protesting Tesla employee Steve Zeltzer.

Gov. Newsom Cites Encouraging Numbers In State’s COVID-19 Response, But Warns ‘Be Smart’

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday outlined the progress the state had made during the coronavirus pandemic while warning — once again — that the state was "not out of the woods." The governor opened his remarks noting that a state with the size and population of California was the equivalent of managing the coronavirus response of 21 states in the U.S., presenting a substantial challenge that California has met well so far. "Our focus remains, very, very, very direct at addressing the spread of COVID-19 and cognizant of the fact that we are by no stretch of the imagination out of the woods," Newsom said during a press briefing.

Manfred ‘Not Confident’ There Will Be A 2020 MLB Season

NEW YORK — Less than one week after declaring, "We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent," league commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday said he is "not confident" baseball will be played this year. CBS Sports reports that Manfred walked back his comments during a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN's "The Return of Sports" special. "I'm not confident," Manfred said. "I think there's real risk; and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue … It's just a disaster for our game."

Report: Harding Park Will Keep PGA Championship In August

SAN FRANCISCO — The 2020 PGA Championship will reportedly take place at Harding Park in San Francisco beginning August 6th without fans. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the PGA of America is set to make an official announcement Tuesday. Originally scheduled for May, the event was moved to the fall because of pandemic concerns. KPIX golf analyst John Abendroth said the PGA of America was waiting to make a decision on Harding Park until seeing how the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas went this weekend. The PGA Championship officially becomes the first major of the golf season with the US Open scheduled for September in New York, and the Masters scheduled for November. The British Open has already been cancelled.

CA Lawmakers Approve $54.3 Billion Budget With No Cuts To Schools, Healthcare

SACRAMENTO — Facing an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit because of the coronavirus, California lawmakers on Monday approved a state spending plan that rejects most of Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed cuts to public education and health care with the hope that Congress will send the state more money by Oct. 1 to cover the shortfall. But the budget likely won't become law because it does not have the backing of Newsom, who has the power to sign, veto or alter whatever the Legislature sends him. Lawmakers passed a budget anyway to make sure they met a constitutional deadline and will continue to be paid. Legislative leaders will continue to negotiate with the Newsom administration to reach an agreement before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Ferry Service Resumes In Richmond, More Trips Added On Vallejo Route

RICHMOND — The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority resumed service Monday on its Richmond route for the first time since closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. WETA, which also increased service on its Vallejo route starting Monday, has adopted a six-point plan to maintain passenger and crew safety during ferry trips, including increased thorough cleanings of vessels and ferry terminals, mandated physical distancing and use of face coverings on each ferry trip and making hand sanitizer available on all ships. According to WETA spokesman Thomas Hall, the resumption of service has gone without a hitch, so far.

Monterey Bay Restaurant Reaches Settlement After Being Charged With Defying COVID-19 Orders

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA — A restaurant owner in Carmel-by-the-Sea has agreed to pay $15,000 in civil penalties after being criminally charged last month for violating state and local health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monterey County prosecutors said Monday. The Tuck Box restaurant located on Dolores Street and its owner Jeffrey LeTowt agreed to the settlement after being accused of providing dine-in service when it was prohibited by the health orders, as well as failing to follow social distancing protocols and having employees not wear face coverings while working. The agreement includes an injunction requiring The Tuck Box to comply with the terms of the health orders. If not, LeTowt and the restaurant will have to pay an additional $20,000, according to the district attorney's office.

California Records More Than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

SAN FRANCISCO — California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to climb in several parts of the state. On Sunday, the state Department of Public Health reported 148,855 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5,063 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Last week, nine counties reported a spike in new cases or hospitalizations, some from Memorial Day holiday gatherings and others from prisons and nursing homes. The state is gradually reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. Retail stores and restaurants, then churches and hair salons were allowed to reopen with restrictions.

San Jose Public Library Launches Contactless Service

SAN JOSE — The San Jose Public Library is announcing its new contactless service that allows library members to place requests and borrow physical items from the library's catalog. The library's last day of operations was on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, members have not had access to physical items from the library. The launch for the new Express Pickup service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Edenvale Branch Library. To ensure the well-being of library staff and customers, this will be an outdoor service that requires the practice of social distancing. In addition, all library materials will be quarantined for three days before released to the public.

San Carlos Officials Approve Outdoor Dining In Downtown Parking Spaces

SAN CARLOS — City officials have approved a program that will allow outdoor dining and retail services in the parking area of portions of Laurel Street and San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos under an easing of San Mateo County's COVID-19 health order. Laurel Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic in the 600 and 700 blocks to allow restaurants and shops to use adjacent parking areas. The blocks will be closed to motor traffic, but pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed in the street to recreate and shop. Barricades will be placed along the parking areas in the 800 and 900 blocks of Laurel Street and the 1100 Block of San Carlos Avenue to

separate outdoor dining areas and shops from vehicle lanes, which will retain two-way motor traffic. Read More

Hawaii Pacific University Offers California Students In-Person College Experience For A Deal

SANTA ROSA — While some students are postponing college admissions because of COVID-19, one university is seeing an increase in enrollment. Hawaii Pacific University is offering incoming freshmen from the Golden State a golden opportunity to have in-person classes, as well as a grant to make out-of-state tuition more affordable. From their Santa Rosa home, Christine Wong and her mom Erika, count the weeks until the El Molino High School graduate leaves for college. "They had this huge aloha and welcoming spirit," Christine recalled.