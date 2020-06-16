HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — The mayor of Healdsburg announced Tuesday she will be stepping down over her response to calls for police reform.
Mayor Leah Gold had been under mounting public pressure to resign from the city council — and her current position as Healdsburg’s rotating mayor — since June 1 when she seemed to dismiss the idea of a formal discussion on police use-of-force policies during a city council meeting.
“To me, it’s a solution looking for a problem. So until we feel like we have that problem in our community, I don’t see that that’s a place I particularly want to put our time and energy,” said Gold during the meeting.
The council later decided to schedule that review following public outcry.
An online petition for Gold’s removal was approaching 2,000 signatures when she announced her resignation effective June 30th.
