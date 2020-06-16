SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old Hollister woman was dead and a 33-year-old Cupertino man under arrest on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a horrific late night San Jose crash on State Route 85.

The California Highway patrol said Svyatoslav Solovyev was taken into custody on DUI charges in the crash that took place at 11:36 p.m. on southbound 85 south of Union Ave.

A preliminary investigation has found that Solovyev was driving his 2020 BMW M8 southbound at a high rate of speed when he made an unsafe turn and collided with a 2006 Subaru. He then careened into a 2016 Hyundai Accent that was pushed into a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The Hollister woman driving the Hyundai Accent was rushed to Valley Medical Center but later died of her injuries. Her name was being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

No one was injured. Solovyev was taken into custody on felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or having witnessed the crash was asked to contact the San Jose Area CHP Office.