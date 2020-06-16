SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police credit a vigilant resident for the arrest of two suspected catalytic converter thieves allegedly casing cars at San Bruno City Park.
Police responded shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, after the resident called and reported 2 males acting suspiciously. The resident remained on the line with dispatchers and directed officers to the suspects.
Police detained the pair without incident. Both were 37-year-old males; one was from El Cerrito, the other, Martinez, according to police.
Investigators later found the suspects were allegedly in possession of at least one stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools used to steal the exhaust emission control devices, and controlled substances.
“This case, like so many others, illustrates the nature of the police/community partnership in San Bruno,” said Sergeant Brent Schimek in a statement. “You are our eyes and ears.”
One suspect has been cited and released, according to Sgt. Schimek. As for charges against both suspects, the case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
