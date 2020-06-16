BERKELEY (CBS SF) — BART police are seeking a woman who pushed a man onto the tracks as a train was approaching at the Downtown Berkeley station Monday night.
The push was reported at 9:18 p.m. but the man was able to get out of the trackway and narrowly avoided being hit by the train, according to BART police.
The incident caused a major delay at the Berkeley station that at the time was reported as a medical emergency.
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay at Downtown Berkeley in the Richmond direction due to a medical emergency.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 16, 2020
Authorities searched the station and area for the suspect but did not find her, but have obtained surveillance footage, police said.
No other details about the attack were immediately available.
