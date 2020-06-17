Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A small earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude rattled San Jose and shook other areas of the South Bay Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and was centered in the Alum Rock area of San Jose. Preliminary shake map data from the USGS indicates the quake was felt in Milpitas, Fremont, Mountain View and Sunnyvale, among other cities.
It struck along the Calaveras Fault and had a depth of 4.6 miles, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.