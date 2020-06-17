SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
Filed Under:Kite Surfer, Mile Rock Beach, Rescue, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A search was successful Wednesday evening for a kite surfer in distress off the coast of San Francisco, fire officials said.

An advisory was issued at 5:49 p.m. about the successful rescue for the person who had been in the area off Mile Rock Beach.

The surfer was able to call 911, according to fire officials. He was not injured.

