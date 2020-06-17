SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A search was successful Wednesday evening for a kite surfer in distress off the coast of San Francisco, fire officials said.
An advisory was issued at 5:49 p.m. about the successful rescue for the person who had been in the area off Mile Rock Beach.
The surfer was able to call 911, according to fire officials. He was not injured.
UPDATE @USCGPacificSW IS NOW ON SCENE ASSISTING WITH THIS ACTIVE SEARCH AND RESCUE FOR A MISSING SURFER WHO CALLED 911 FOR HELP FROM HIS SURFBOARD https://t.co/Ev60hpRkzA
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 18, 2020
