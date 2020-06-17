EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested after he attacked another man with a baseball bat and robbed him in El Cerrito, leaving the man with severe injuries, police said.

El Cerrito police said the incident happened Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. outside a former Orchard Supply Hardware store on the 1700 block of Eastshort Boulevard.

Officers had responded to reports of a fight outside the building, which has been vacant since 2013. Arriving officers spotted a man identified as Gary Graves who police characterized as a local transient holding a baseball bat.

Graves dropped the bat and ran away as officers approached him, police said. Officers searched the area but were unable to find Graves or any indication that a crime occurred. Officers took the bat and left the scene.

About three hours later, El Cerrito police received a call from a local hospital where an assault victim had arrived for treatment. Officers who spoke with the victim determined he had been walking in front of the OSH building when he was attacked by a man with a baseball bat who also stole his AirPods.

Based on the victim’s description of the suspect and location of the incident, officers identified Graves as the suspect and returned to the area of the OSH building, found Graves and arrested him.

Graves was booked at the El Cerrito Police station and then taken to the Martinez Detention Facility. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries he was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the El Cerrito Police Department Investigations Division at (510) 215-4400 or via email at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.