WATCH LIVE:Santa Cruz Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller Memorial Service at 10 a.m.
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Butte County, Cal Fire, Evacuations, Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS SF) — Crews in Butte County have stopped the forward spread of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon that forced evacuations for part of Oroville, according to authorities.

The so-called Nelson Fire was first reported shortly after 12 p.m. by Cal Fire officials. The fire was burning near Nelson Avenue and 16th Street in Oroville.

Structures were being threatened. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation order in the areas of Crest Drive, 16th Street and Mountain Vista Avenue. At about 12:25 p.m., the order was expanded to include 18th Street to Highway 70 and from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue.

Cal Fire’s Butte County unit posted photos of the fire shortly after 1 p.m. and said crews were making progress. The fire was at about 50 acres.

Butte County officials announced that an evacuation point had been established at the Nelson Softball Complex for those who had to leave their homes.

As of 1:40 p.m., Cal Fire said that the fire was 50 percent contained and had grown to 95 acres.

CBS SF is monitoring the fire and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Comments