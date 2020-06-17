OROVILLE (CBS SF) — Crews in Butte County have stopped the forward spread of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon that forced evacuations for part of Oroville, according to authorities.

The so-called Nelson Fire was first reported shortly after 12 p.m. by Cal Fire officials. The fire was burning near Nelson Avenue and 16th Street in Oroville.

Structures were being threatened. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation order in the areas of Crest Drive, 16th Street and Mountain Vista Avenue. At about 12:25 p.m., the order was expanded to include 18th Street to Highway 70 and from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue.

Cal Fire’s Butte County unit posted photos of the fire shortly after 1 p.m. and said crews were making progress. The fire was at about 50 acres.

#NelsonFire [update] Fire is roughly estimated at 50 acres. Structures are involved. Making good progress on stopping the forward spread. pic.twitter.com/POPPZAz64K — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 17, 2020

Butte County officials announced that an evacuation point had been established at the Nelson Softball Complex for those who had to leave their homes.

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Nelson Softball Complex parking area. Residents impacted by the Nelson Fire evacuation orders can go to the Temporary Evacuation Point where further sheltering information will be provided. #NelsonFire #BetterButte — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) June 17, 2020

As of 1:40 p.m., Cal Fire said that the fire was 50 percent contained and had grown to 95 acres.

#NelsonFire off Nelson Ave and 16th St, Oroville in Butte county is 95 acres and 50% contained. Forward spread stopped. Evacuations orders in place. pic.twitter.com/QeKvdY0Djb — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 17, 2020

CBS SF is monitoring the fire and will provide updated information as it becomes available.