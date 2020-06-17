SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials have announced that Pier 39 — a popular tourist destination — will reopen on Thursday, another sign San Francisco’s economy is beginning to emerge from its COVID-19 slumber.
The collection of over 100 shops and restaurants on the city’s waterfront has been closed since the Bay Area-wide shelter in place went into effect in mid-March.
“We are pleased to reopen PIER 39 this week,” said Taylor Safford, President and Chief Executive Officer of PIER 39. “We have been working for the past three months to ensure our reopening is safe and secure for each visitor. We want all of our guests to relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the needs to continue to social distance, officials have made significant changes in operations to make guests feel safe and comfortable during their visit.
The changes are as follows:
- The PIER’s maximum occupancy level has been reduced to ensure that all guests can safely maintain the mandated 6 feet social distancing guidelines.
- Traffic flow will be controlled by the addition of a new designated entrance and exit located in the entrance plaza
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols of all major touchpoints has been implemented throughout the property. The Pier 39 staff have undergone training on how to uphold these new and increased health and safety protocols.
- All guests 13 and older to wear face coverings
- Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. (20 new hand sanitization stations have been added throughout the pier)
- Touchless transactions are now strongly encouraged
- Additional outdoor seating for dining has been added throughout the property
- A visit to the sea lions at K-Dock will now include a designated entrance and exit along with social distancing markers placed throughout the Sea Lion Overlook viewing area.
Officials have also modified the hours of operation — 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.
