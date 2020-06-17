WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — It was truly a ‘big hair’ day in Contra Costa County on Wednesday. Salons and barber shops closed since late March were reopened for business as health officials continue to ease the restrictions put into place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

At Changes Salon in Walnut Creek, the name seemed fitting because of the requirements still in place. First, customers had to patiently wait outside until their stylist was ready. Then came a temperature check at the door and once inside masks were required as was social distancing.

Those are the new normal for trip to the salon. But employees and customers didn’t seem to mind.

“Disinfecting our stations, our chairs, our scissors, our combs — every little thing,” said Rebecca Wiese, a Changes hair stylist.

Her client Carmen had a smile on her face as she relaxed in her chair. She was getting a trim of about 3 inches of her “Shelter-In-Place” head of hair.

“I’m so excited,” she told KPIX 5. “I couldn’t believe they are open.”

Owner Bonnie Waters said once word that the salon was going to reopen, the phone never has stopped ringing and the waiting list for an appointment has continued to grow.

“A ton of people (have called),” she said. “Over 450 people within the first couple of days to get their hair done. So we are busy trying to accommodate everyone.”

Marie Roberson of Walnut Creek was among those who were lucky enough to book an opening day appointment.

“I’m going to have my grey covered and get highlights and get a trim,” she said.

Roberson said the salon sent out a video prior to her appointment.

“Salon went above and beyond,” she said. “They had a video to see what you can expect when you came in. They’ve gotten so much to make it so safe for us and I really appreciate that.”