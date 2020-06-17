(CBS Local) – The long running CBS daytime drama “The Bold and the Beautiful” Wednesday became the first scripted network television show to resume production in Los Angeles since the coronavirus pandemic brought the Hollywood industry to a halt three months ago.

The show is resuming with significant safeguards in place.

Executive producer Bradley Bell told The Hollywood Reporter that the protocols include separating the crew using plexiglass and requiring everyone to wear masks, including the actors, except when they are on set and the cameras are rolling.

In what could serve as a template for how other TV shows and movies approach production, actors will also have to remain eight feet apart during their scenes, requiring directors to use tricks to make them look closer together, Bell said.

In scenes that require more intimacy or a closer proximity, the show will try and bring in the actor’s real-life significant other to serve as a stand-in, he added.

B&B has been on the air since 1987. Denise Richards joined the cast last year.