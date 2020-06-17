Comments
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A woman was found shot dead inside a home in Vallejo and police were treating the death as suspicious.
Vallejo police said officers responded Tuesday to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Ohio Street at approximately 5:17 p.m.
Officers found a woman inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, police said.
The victim was not identified pending notification of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terry Schillinger at 707-648-4278 or Detective Caitham at 707-648-4280.
