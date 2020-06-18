LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — At least two separate fires were burning in Livermore Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
The Alameda County Fire Department said the first one was reported on Mines Road just before 10:30 a.m. The second fire was burning in the area of South Portal Drive and Thunderbird Lane near the Sandia National Labs complex which was reported just before 11 a.m.
#Labfire [Update] in Livermore is now 28 acres and 75% contained. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/9OZA0Npiit
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 18, 2020
People in the area were being asked to shelter in place. No evacuations were being ordered at this time.
Now 2 alarms.
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 18, 2020
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
