BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police have announced a $50,000 reward being offered by the city for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a fatal shooting on Monday night.
Officers had responded at 11:34 p.m. Monday to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding in the area of Dwight Way and Valley Street and found Seth Smith fatally shot.
Smith was a University of California at Berkeley student. He was 19 years old.
No arrest has been made in the case. Police said anyone with information is urged to call their homicide unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour police non-emergency number at (510) 981-5900.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.