ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Public safety officials in Rohnert Park said officers found a “noose” on a rope dangling from a tree in the city Thursday morning, the second found in the Bay Area in less the six hours.
Officers responded after they received a message at about 11:30 a.m. about the rope in a tree in the 900 block of Civic Center Drive.
The rope was removed, taken as evidence and an investigation has begun.
Earlier Thursday morning, a fake body with a rope around its neck and torso was found hanging from a tree near Lake Merritt in Oakland.
A day earlier, five ropes were found hanging from various trees around Lake Merritt. Oakland police said both cases in the last two days are being investigated as hate crimes.
Public safety officials said the discovery in Rohnert Park is under investigation as officers continue efforts to contact possible witnesses.
“The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety does not tolerate hate crimes, threats, or disparate treatment of anyone,” said Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Chief Tim Mattos in a press release. “As your Public Safety Chief, I will do everything possible to ensure fair and equitable treatment of all who live, work, and visit our community.”
