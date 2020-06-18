SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Californians will be required to wear face masks in most public settings statewide, according to a new order from the state health authorities.

In a prepared statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the mask mandate was required because not enough people were choosing to wear masks in public – despite the urging of health officials that face coverings will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations.”

NEW: Californians are now required to wear face coverings in public spaces – particularly indoors or when physical distancing is not possible. 😷 Read more on the state's new face covering mandate: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw#YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/xD8dP3Aa3x — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 18, 2020

The new guidance requires people to wear a mask while waiting in lines, riding public transportation, and walking in common areas where physical distancing is not possible, among other scenarios.

“As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another,” said State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell in a prepared statement. “Combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, wearing cloth face coverings when we are with others outside of our household will reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is still a very real threat across our state.”

California, which has started to move into phase three of reopening, has started to see a new spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the state set a record of more than 4,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The mandate is similar to those already enacted by different jurisdictions across the state.

Californians must wear face coverings when they are in the situations listed below:

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space;

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank;

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;

Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when: Interacting in-person with any member of the public; Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time; Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others; Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities; In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.

Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.

While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face covering: