SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A statue of Christopher Columbus at Coit Tower in San Francisco was removed by city crews Thursday morning.
The statue of Columbus has repeatedly been a target of vandals. Recently, it has been covered in red paint.
Days after it was covered with red paint, San Francisco has removed the Columbus statue from Telegraph Hill. My photo today, my son Jackson took the earlier photo Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/gm0j3GoVaM
— Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) June 18, 2020
The move comes amid an ongoing push to remove monuments to historical figures associated with racial injustice, as the nation wrestles with questions about race following the death of George Floyd and weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality.
Earlier this week, legislative leaders said a statue of Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus in the State Capitol rotunda in Sacramento will be removed.
“Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations,” legislators said in a statement. “The continued presence of this statue in California’s Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today.”
In 2018, San Jose removed its statue of Columbus at City Hall.
Elsewhere, there has been a push to rename places and remove monuments honoring those who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. In Mendocino County, the city of Fort Bragg may let voters decide on renaming their community, which was named after Confederate general Braxton Bragg.
