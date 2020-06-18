SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Divorce Proceedings In Family Courts Slowed By COVID-19 Outbreak

WALNUT CREEK — Breaking up is hard to do, but it’s even harder during a pandemic. Divorces, according to one Bay Area family attorney, are taking twice as long to process after family courts shut down because of COVID-19. “I typically think that a sort of standard divorce takes about 12 months from beginning to end, sometimes it can be faster,” said family and divorce attorney Camilla Cochran. “Now people who are filing today are probably looking at the end of 2021, if they’re lucky.” Pearl Barlow is finding out that what Cochran is saying is true. Read More

Reopening: Buzz Returns To Once Shuttered Contra Costa County Hair Salons

WALNUT CREEK — It was truly a ‘big hair’ day in Contra Costa County on Wednesday. Salons and barber shops closed since late March were reopened for business as health officials continue to ease the restrictions put into place to halt the spread of the coronavirus. At Changes Salon in Walnut Creek, the name seemed fitting because of the requirements still in place. First, customers had to patiently wait outside until their stylist was ready. Then came a temperature check at the door and once inside masks were required as was social distancing. Those are the new normal for trip to the salon. But employees and customers didn’t seem to mind. Read More

Officials Reopening San Francisco’s Pier 39 On Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials have announced that Pier 39 — a popular tourist destination — will reopen on Thursday, another sign San Francisco’s economy is beginning to emerge from its COVID-19 slumber. The collection of over 100 shops and restaurants on the city’s waterfront has been closed since the Bay Area-wide shelter in place went into effect in mid-March. “We are pleased to reopen PIER 39 this week,” said Taylor Safford, President and Chief Executive Officer of PIER 39. “We have been working for the past three months to ensure our reopening is safe and secure for each visitor. We want all of our guests to relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.” Read More

San Mateo County Issues New Shelter Order; Dine-In Restaurants, Hair Salons Can Reopen

SAN MATEO COUNTY — Health officials in San Mateo County on Wednesday announced an updated COVID-19 shelter order that will allow restaurants to resume dine-in service and barber shops and salons to reopen among other businesses. With the completion of the state’s variance process, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow issued a new order to align the county with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap. Businesses in San Mateo County will now follow the state’s schedule for reopening, also long as they adhere to the local order’s COVID-19 safety measures and follow state guidance. The new order dated June 17 limits gatherings to no more than 50 people, outlines social distancing and face covering requirements, allows for social bubbles, and requires businesses to implement a social distancing protocol and written health and safety plans. The new order is effective immediately. Read More

CDC: Swimming Safe As Long As Social Distancing Rules Are Enforced

SAN FRANCISCO — As temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s around the Bay Area, many are still wondering if it is safe to swim at the beach or pool during the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials say it can be safe, as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from person to person in water in pools, hot tubs, oceans or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection. Read More

San Francisco Opera Cancels Fall 2020 Season Over Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Opera announced Tuesday that it has canceled its fall 2020 season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The fall season for the opera was scheduled to open on Sept. 11 with an opening night celebration concert, but organizers said current public health information about the virus and state and local guidelines made it impossible to move forward with the season. There were to be 37 performances of five operas in the season, which was set to run through Dec. 6 at the War Memorial Opera House. Officials with the San Francisco Operas said they are exploring virtual ways to celebrate the traditional opening weekend of the season. Read More

UC Berkeley Fall COVID-19 Plans: Mostly Remote Learning, Limited In-Person Classes

BERKELEY — University of California at Berkeley officials on Wednesday outlined the school’s plans for re-opening for the fall semester, including small in-person class sizes and an intent to house up to 6,500 students on campus. UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos, Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Education Catherine Koshland and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton sent a message to the school’s undergraduate students explaining several options during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. While in-person classes will be limited to small numbers, students will be allowed to take nearly every class remotely during the semester if they choose. All large lecture classes will only be offered remotely, according to the university. Read More