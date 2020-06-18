SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 11:18 p.m. on northbound 101 north of Lytton Springs Road.
Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene to find a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames. The initial investigation indicated the truck had veered to the right onto the shoulder of northbound 101 and collided with trees and brush before coming to a stop and then catching fire, according to the CHP.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victimi was witheld pending the notification of family.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707)588-1400.
