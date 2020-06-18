Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a six-acre fire in the area of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in South San Jose on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire tweeted the fire was burning in the area of southbound Highway 101 south of Bailey Avenue.
No other details about the blaze were immediately available.
#Baileyfire [Update] at Hwy 101 south of Bailey in Santa Clara County is at 6 acres. @SJFD pic.twitter.com/CgplrBEbon
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 18, 2020
